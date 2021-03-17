Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Kate Middleton 'mortified' after Meghan Markle claims she made her cry

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Kate Middleton is 'mortified' and 'saddened' by Meghan Markle's claims

Kate Middleton reacted to Meghan Markle's bombshell revelation stating she made her cry on her wedding day in 2018. 

The Duchess of Cambridge is 'mortified' and 'saddened' by Meghan's claims, when it is not even clear what exactly transpired between the two, said a royal expert. 

According to biographer Katie Nicholl, Kate “has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press."

She told OK! magazine, “Kate is so discreet and respects her personal life. You never hear about her falling out with anyone because she is very careful with how she treats others."

“So for this story to be circulating is very hard. Kate felt [the incident] was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying," the expert added. 

To make matters even more uncertain, Nicholl said there are different versions of what exactly happened between the two Duchesses and the bridesmaids. 

Meghan and Harry know Middleton is “not in a position to respond” to the claim, the Buckingham Palace expert continued, adding, "From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed."

