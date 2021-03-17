Atif Aslam sheds light on his wife’s miscarriage ahead of long distance performance

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently sat down for a candid chat and detailed one of his most helpless moments, all the way out in Turkey.

The singer touched upon it during his appearance on AB Talks with Anas Bukhas and was quoted saying, “I lost my kid and I remember… Sarah was four to five months pregnant and I had to leave for a show. It was a show in Turkey and right before my performance, she called me and said the baby doesn't have a heartbeat anymore.”

"So I was like go to the doctor, ask him what's happening and how to go about it. She said we went to the doctor and he said we have to go for something else."

He also added, "I literally had to go on stage in half an hour. I went on stage, performed for two and a half hours. There were people right in front of me, drinking, enjoying themselves... I could tell they were having a good time.”

“I came back to my room and it was 11:30 or 12 at night. This was Antalya. I asked my team to arrange a car for me. I wanted to go to Konya and visit Shams Tabraiz and Rumi's shrine and I wanted to be alone."

"I didn't want anyone around me.... I told my friend i'm gonna go and he insisted saying 'I want to go, I want be there with you'. And I remember he always wanted to go to the shrine. Call me selfish but I didn't take him along and I left. It was a three or four and a half hour journey and I was only thinking how helpless we all are.”

"There was no one at the shrine. It was raining and I was by myself at a place where nobody would even recognise me. I wouldn't ask 'why did You do that'. I was not in that state. Just...how helpless we all are. We have control over nothing and yet, we fight over everything."