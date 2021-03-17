Can't connect right now! retry
Madelaine Petsch recalls how meeting Nicolas Cage left her sobbing

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch recalled her unforgettable reaction when she met Nicolas Cage long before she became a star.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said that she had the exchange when she was working at a pie shop.

"It was like 15 minutes before we closed, and we had to wear vests, and I had taken my vest off and I was like, 'I'm gonna clean, no one is coming in,' " she said.

"And then Nicolas Cage. It was like smoke should have billowed in through the door when he came through, it felt like a scene in a movie. He just waltzed in with this group of friends, like smelt great, looked like he walked off a movie set.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm gonna die, I'm gonna die. It's Nicolas Cage,'" she said. "This is 15 minutes before close. I've turned off Madelaine work mode, I'm now ready to go home. And then Nicolas Cage waltzes in and I'm like, 'Hi,' and he's like, 'Hey,' and starts rattling off pie orders like it's nobody's business. Like 20 slices in 15 seconds.

"I'm sitting there and at a certain point I just froze," she said. "Just stopped touching the screen, stopped putting pie orders in and just a tear rolled down my face. And I just stopped moving. He was like, 'What's going on? Are you okay? Why are you crying?' He was so kind and nice but also like, 'What is wrong with this girl?' 

"He was so excited about pie, I can't blame the guy. They were great pieces of pie," the actress added, "but I was just like, 'Oh my god, Nicolas Cage is in here, and he's ordering pie from me and I'm crying. What's wrong with you, you dummy? Stop crying.' 

"There was a weird girl standing in front of him with a single tear rolling down her face when he was ordering pie from her, which is her job. And he was so kind to me," she said.

