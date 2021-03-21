Sandra Bullock-starrer to have Daniel Radcliffe as a villain

Can't connect right now! retry
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will again grace the big screen this time round opposite Sandra Bullock in a new movie that the actress is producing.

Unlike the fantasy movie franchise, this would be a different genre for the Harry Potter star who will feature in The Lost City of D as a villain opposite two big names including Channing Tatum, reported an American media outlet.

The action-adventure romantic comedy tells a story of a cutthroat jungle adventure by a romance novelist played by the Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock and a model played by Tatum who appears on the cover of her book. The romance novelist goes on a tour to promote her latest book however, a kidnapping attempt pushes them into their own romantic yet dangerous adventure in the jungle.

Landed a big role, Daniel Radcliffe plays a villain in the action-comedy. The character is unlike his offbeat roles that he has been playing in the fantasy movies.

In an earlier interview, Daniel Radcliffe had stated his fondness for such offbeat projects, saying: "I've actually found it's an incredibly liberating thing, to do the biggest thing you're ever gonna do really f**king early."

"The financial success thing, that's done. So just do things that make you happy.

"For every director out there that was like, 'I can only see him as Harry Potter', there was at least one that said, 'I wonder if he'll do this really f**king weird thing?'"

