Monday Mar 22 2021
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz serves fashion goals in latest snap

Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz is certainly a style queen and her latest snap on Instagram proved it.

Taking to the social media site, the stunner put her best foot forward as she shared photos of herself dressed to the nines.

Her fashionable outfit consisted of a denim off-the shoulder ruffle top along with wide leg trousers.

The diva finished off the look with sandals and a watch. 

The beauty certainly seemed to enjoy her outfit as she captioned the post: "Aaahhh these pants‼️i miss you"

Fans couldn't help but shower the diva with compliments as they commented "beautiful", "gorgeous" as well as heart emojis. 

Take a look:



