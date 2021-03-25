Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 25 2021
Bilal Maqsood says he and Faisal Kapadia are inseparable

Thursday Mar 25, 2021

Members of Pakistan's popular music band "Strings" have decided to split so they can launch solo careers. 

The announcement made by Bilal Maqsood on social media came as shock for their millions of fans. 

"We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude STRINGS," Bilal, a guitarist, composer and the founding member of the band said on Instagram. 

"The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It's so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well," he wrote while mentioning Faisal Kapadia.

He added, "While the band technically may not be together anymore, both of us share an inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us."



