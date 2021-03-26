Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Mar 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor recovers from Coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Ranbir Kapoor recovers from Coronavirus

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month, has now tested negative for covid-19, Indian media reported.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo with him as they participated in a puja, organized by the family on their father Rishi Kapoor's eleven-month prayer meet at their home in Mumbai on Thursday.

She shared the picture with caption, “Always watching over us! We miss you.”

Indian media reported that Ranbir has now tested negative for coronavirus.

He was diagnosed with the virus on March 9.

Ranbir’s mother Neetu had confirmed the news on her Instagram handle.

“Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”


More From Showbiz:

Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap

Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap
‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ gets 9.7 rating on IMDb

‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ gets 9.7 rating on IMDb
Anil Kapoor gifts a luxurious Mercedes car worth one crore to wife Sunita on her birthday

Anil Kapoor gifts a luxurious Mercedes car worth one crore to wife Sunita on her birthday
Kangana Ranaut given bail in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Kangana Ranaut given bail in Javed Akhtar defamation case
Pakistani celebrities mourn death of Haseena Moin

Pakistani celebrities mourn death of Haseena Moin
Milind Soman diagnosed with Covid-19; ‘Difficult to say how I got infected’

Milind Soman diagnosed with Covid-19; ‘Difficult to say how I got infected’
Saboor Aly wins hearts with bhangra, video goes viral

Saboor Aly wins hearts with bhangra, video goes viral
Anushka Sharma shares a sweet photo of daughter Vamika on 60th birthday of her father

Anushka Sharma shares a sweet photo of daughter Vamika on 60th birthday of her father
Haseena Moin, renowned playwright, dies aged 79

Haseena Moin, renowned playwright, dies aged 79
Kanwal Naseer, Pakistan’s first female TV host, passes away aged 73

Kanwal Naseer, Pakistan’s first female TV host, passes away aged 73
Bilal Maqsood says he and Faisal Kapadia are inseparable

Bilal Maqsood says he and Faisal Kapadia are inseparable
Pakistani band Strings announce to part ways after 33 years

Pakistani band Strings announce to part ways after 33 years

Latest

view all