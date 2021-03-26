Can't connect right now! retry
Kris Jenner reminisces over decision to shelve ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

Kris Jenner recently sat down for a candid chat and discussed the truth behind one of her hardest career decisions in history.

The star got candid with WSJ. Magazine during one of her most recent interview and admitted, “After 20 seasons of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, calling it quits. It was a very hard decision to make, really hard and really sad.”

While touching on some of her most memorable moments on the show the momager admitted, “Well, I think we’re going to miss our crew. Our crew was with us from day one, season one, episode one … It [was] almost 14 and a half years of filming with the same people … We’re going to really miss them.”

Before concluding however, Kris decided to shed light on once her earliest career wishes and admitted, “I wish I would have learned that it’s OK to say no and you don’t have to be a people pleaser. Because I was always such a people pleaser and wanted everyone to be happy. And sometimes that comes at the expense of what you really want to do if you’re always worried about everyone else.”

