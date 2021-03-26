Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 26 2021
Pakistani celebrities mourn death of Haseena Moin

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Pakistani celebrities mourn death of Haseena Moin

Pakistani celebrities mourned the death of legendary dramatist and playwright Haseena Moin, who breathed her last at the age of 79 on Friday.

Humayun Saeed took to Twitter and prayed for Haseena.

Sharing a throwback photo of the Dhoop Kinaray writer, Humayun Saeed wrote, “Haseena apa's invaluable contribution to our drama industry helped pave the way for many. Not only was she a great writer but a woman of great strength who continued to mentor us till her last breath. May she rest.”

Imran Abbas also posted the same throwback photo of Haseena and penned down a heartbreaking note.

“Haseena Apa! We can’t thank enough you for taking Pakistani Drama to this height, for portraying the strength of women through your masterpieces, for stashing our memory with “ankahi” feelings of love and emotions.”

“The creator of best dramas in the history of Pakistani Drama and writer of my first serial “Haseena Moin” left us for eternity. These “tanhaiyyan” would always be there without you Apa! You deserve a never ending ovation. Inna Lillahe Wa Inna Elehe Rajeoon. #ankahi #dhoopkinaray #dhoopkinare #tanhaiyan.”

Sakina Samo wrote, “My Haseena Moeena (as i used to call her, she used to giggle in return) is gone. Gone is the saddest word in any language. May her soul rest in peace . Ameen.”

Sakina further said “She left a beautiful legacy behind her. We will be revisiting her beautiful dramas from time to time. Her world was a happy world like her dramas. Haseena Moeena I loved you and I loved your dramas. Till today I still regret not having done your Dhoop Kinarey. I am sorry I could not. Farewell my dear Haseena. #haseenamoin”

Mahira Khan also took to Instagram and shared clips from Haseena’s best dramas and wrote “These words, those characters... there will never be another like Haseena Moin Sahiba.”

“You shall live for generations to come.. through your service to this nation and our industry.”


