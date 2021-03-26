Demi Lovato touches on life-long struggles with suicidal ideations

Demi Lovato recently sat down to discuss the impact of her ‘incredible support system’ amid some of her darker days.

She dished over it all during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “Suicidal thoughts are something that I've had my whole life, and if it were to ever get dark again, I have an incredible support system.”

"Because I am an empath, I feel so deeply and so extreme, to where it does get really dark but I have the support system around me now where I don't let it marinate at all in my thoughts."

"I immediately reach out to people, and then from there, we figure out what treatment plan I need, and sometimes it's just going to sleep.”

The singer went on to say, “Sometimes it's journaling, it's a meditation, whatever it is with my treatment team. But I have found many things that help me in those moments. I have tons of resources and tools and I feel prepared, which I hadn't felt prepared a few years ago.”

"Sometimes people hear my music from when I was a teenager and they're like, 'Oh, you were so angry.' I'm like, 'Yeah, and now you guys get to see why I was so angry,'" she says.

"Having put that out in front of the camera and knowing that people have seen that, it's freeing. It's empowering. It's liberating. And it really lets that anger that was inside of me dissolve. I had let go of a lot of the anger beforehand, but this was kind of just the final send-off, like, okay, I can really heal from this now."

For now Demi’s only priority is to live life to the fullest and make good use on her second chance at life. "It feels like such a fresh start. I feel like I am the freest I've ever been. It feels great to live in my truth fearlessly. I feel proud, but I also know I'm not hanging my hat up yet."

"I have so much work to continue to do, and the work that I've done has been so exciting because it's opened up my doors to my spirituality, embracing my identity, coming into myself more and just exploring that.”