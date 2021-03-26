Can't connect right now! retry
Johnny Depp reaches 10 million followers after losing bid to appeal wife beater libel ruling

Johnny Depp on Friday reached ten million followers on Instagram, a day after he was refused the permission to challenge a verdict last year that concluded the Hollywood actor was a “wife beater”

According to reports, the actor's attempt to restore his reputation will shift to U.S. legal action.

In November, High Court judge Andrew Nicol ruled against Depp, star of films including “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Edward Scissorhands”, after he brought a libel case against the Sun tabloid newspaper.

After three weeks of hearings last summer, Nicol concluded Depp, 57, had violently assaulted his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34, during a tempestuous five-year relationship, putting her in fear of her life.

Commenting on the development Amber Heard said in a statement, "We are pleased - but by no means surprised - by the court’s denial of Mr Depp’s application for appeal.”

