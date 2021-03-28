Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 28 2021
Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Pregnant Shreya Ghoshal says she is experiencing most beautiful phase of her life

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is expecting her first baby with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, flaunted her baby bump as she posted her stunning latest photos.

The Ye Ishq Hai singer took to Instagram and shared adorable photos and said that she was experiencing the most beautiful phase of her life.

Flaunting her growing baby bump, Shreya said, “Experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life. The divine miracle of God.”

She looked radiant as she flaunted her pregnancy glow.

Earlier this month, Shreya and her husband confirmed on social media that they were expecting their first baby together.

“Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,” Shreya announced on Instagram on March 4.



