Showbiz
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s video enjoying quality time with daughter goes viral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

A video of leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan enjoying quality time with two-year-old daughter Alara has taken the internet by storm.

In the video Engin aka Ertugrul’s daughter Alara can be seen painting dad’s beard with colours and he is enjoying the lovely moments.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms shortly after Engin’s wife posted it on her Instagram story.

Fans can’t stop gushing over the actor and his daughter.

Engin Altan essays titular role in Turkish historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Engin Altan got married with Neslişah Alkoçlar in 2014 and the couple have a son Emir Aras Düzyatan born in 2016 and two-year-old daughter Alara.

