Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi attend Strings concert in throwback video

A throwback video of Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi attending a Strings concert is making rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of fans on social media platform.



In the video circulating on social media, Mahira and Hamza can be seen entering the hall to attend the concert.

The Parey Hut Love actress can be seen grooving as she attended the performance of Strings.

The video went viral a few days after the Pakistani rock band Strings announced its split after 33 years, leaving fans devastated.

In the emotional message, the band thanked its fans for their incredible love and support over three decades.

