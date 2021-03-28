Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi attend Strings concert in throwback video

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi attend Strings concert in throwback video

A throwback video of Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi attending a Strings concert is making rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of fans on social media platform.

In the video circulating on social media, Mahira and Hamza can be seen entering the hall to attend the concert.

The Parey Hut Love actress can be seen grooving as she attended the performance of Strings.

The video went viral a few days after the Pakistani rock band Strings announced its split after 33 years, leaving fans devastated.

In the emotional message, the band thanked its fans for their incredible love and support over three decades.

More From Showbiz:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his love for Punjabi films, music

Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his love for Punjabi films, music
Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo

Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo
Shilpa Shetty touches on the secret to perfect work-life balance

Shilpa Shetty touches on the secret to perfect work-life balance
Atif Aslam pens touching note for his 'queen' on wedding anniversary

Atif Aslam pens touching note for his 'queen' on wedding anniversary
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s video enjoying quality time with daughter goes viral

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s video enjoying quality time with daughter goes viral
Pregnant Shreya Ghoshal says she is experiencing most beautiful phase of her life

Pregnant Shreya Ghoshal says she is experiencing most beautiful phase of her life
Sara Ali Khan wraps up ‘Atrangi Re’, thanks Akshay Kumar and Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan wraps up ‘Atrangi Re’, thanks Akshay Kumar and Dhanush
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan drops jaws in latest stunning beach photo

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan drops jaws in latest stunning beach photo
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win the internet with latest selfies

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win the internet with latest selfies
Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman prays for Haseena Moin

Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman prays for Haseena Moin
Danyal Zafar touches on his ‘Tana Bana’ series debut

Danyal Zafar touches on his ‘Tana Bana’ series debut
Ranbir Kapoor is absolutely fine now, confirms his uncle Randhir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is absolutely fine now, confirms his uncle Randhir Kapoor

Latest

view all