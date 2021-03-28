Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 28 2021
Travis Barker's latest ink ode to Kourtney Kardashian?

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Travis Barker has taken the next step in his relationship with reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian as he got a tattoo referencing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Fans speculate that the Blink-182 drummer’s latest ink on his thigh which reads "You’re So Cool!" could be a tribute to the Poosh founder.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the inking process. You’re So Cool! happens to be the title of a Hans Zimmer track in the 1993 film True Romance

Barker had shared a snap of the lyrics which he wrote in a napkin from the Beverly Ambassador Hotel which is a location from the movie.

In a separate post on Instagram, the musician shared a video featuring the new ink. 

He captioned the post quoting a line from the movie: "I like you, Clarence. Always have. Always will."

Take a look:



