Travis Barker's latest ink ode to Kourtney Kardashian?

Travis Barker has taken the next step in his relationship with reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian as he got a tattoo referencing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Fans speculate that the Blink-182 drummer’s latest ink on his thigh which reads "You’re So Cool!" could be a tribute to the Poosh founder.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the inking process. You’re So Cool! happens to be the title of a Hans Zimmer track in the 1993 film True Romance.

Barker had shared a snap of the lyrics which he wrote in a napkin from the Beverly Ambassador Hotel which is a location from the movie.

In a separate post on Instagram, the musician shared a video featuring the new ink.

He captioned the post quoting a line from the movie: "I like you, Clarence. Always have. Always will."

