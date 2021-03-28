'Kurulus: Osman' star hits 16 million followers on Instagram

Burak Özçivit essays the role of Osman Bey in the popular Turkish TV series "Kurulus: Osman".



The show is a sequel to "Dirilis: Ertugrul", a series about the father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Before the series started airing on a Turkish TV channel, Burak had only a few thousand followers on Instagram.

His popularity increased as "Kurulus: Osman" entered the second season. Burak has now crossed 16 million followers on Instagram where he shares pictures and videos with his fans.







