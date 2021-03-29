'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi tests negative for COVID-19

Siddhant Chaturvedi contracted the virus two weeks ago

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame tested negative for COVID-19.

The actor contracted the virus two weeks ago.

Sharing the news of his recovery, Chaturvedi posted on Instagram, "COVID negative but still… Keep your distance.”

He had informed his fans about his COVID diagnosis on March 14 and revealed that he is under home quarantine.



After testing negative, Chaturvedi returned to Mumbai after shooting for horror-comedy Bhoot Police in Udaipur, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.