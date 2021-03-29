Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi tests negative for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Siddhant Chaturvedi contracted the virus two weeks ago

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame tested negative for COVID-19. 

The actor contracted the virus two weeks ago.

Sharing the news of his recovery, Chaturvedi posted on Instagram, "COVID negative but still… Keep your distance.”

He had informed his fans about his COVID diagnosis on March 14 and revealed that he is under home quarantine. 

After testing negative, Chaturvedi returned to Mumbai after shooting for horror-comedy Bhoot Police in Udaipur, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar urges fans to celebrate Holi at home amid coronavirus pandemic

Akshay Kumar urges fans to celebrate Holi at home amid coronavirus pandemic
Mahira Khan’s biggest desire in life is sure to melt your heart: Watch

Mahira Khan’s biggest desire in life is sure to melt your heart: Watch
‘White in the Flag’: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches website for Pakistani minorities

‘White in the Flag’: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches website for Pakistani minorities

Saba Qamar breaks silence on controversy surrounding fiancé Azeem Khan

Saba Qamar breaks silence on controversy surrounding fiancé Azeem Khan
‘Kurulus Osman’: Asad Qaiser meets Burak Ozcivit, Nurettin Sonmez in Turkey

‘Kurulus Osman’: Asad Qaiser meets Burak Ozcivit, Nurettin Sonmez in Turkey
Ananya Panday shares her best Holi memories with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday shares her best Holi memories with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor surprises millions of fans on Holi

Kareena Kapoor surprises millions of fans on Holi
Vikrant Massey under quarantine after contracting COVID-19

Vikrant Massey under quarantine after contracting COVID-19
Presence of Ertugrul star attracts hundreds at Expo Center Karachi for blood donations

Presence of Ertugrul star attracts hundreds at Expo Center Karachi for blood donations

Yasir Hussain, Saboor Aly’s dance video takes the internet by storm

Yasir Hussain, Saboor Aly’s dance video takes the internet by storm
Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his love for Punjabi films, music

Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his love for Punjabi films, music
Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo

Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo

Latest

view all