Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Akshay Kumar kick-starts shooting of his next film ‘Ram Setu’

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has kick-started the shooting of his next film Ram Setu, the movie he announced in November last year.

The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and shared his brand new look from the film and announced, “The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins!”

He also said that he will be essaying the role of an archaeologist in Ram Setu.

Akshay said, “Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me.”

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video will be co-producing Ram Setu.

