Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Russell Crowe’s father passes away at age of 85

Hollywood star Russell Crowe’s father John Alexander Crowe passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85, the actor announced on social media.

The Gladiator actor took to Twitter and announced the heartbreaking loss of his dad.

He tweeted, “John Alexander Crowe 13th March 1936- 30th March 2021. Born in Christchurch, New Zealand. Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25 years. Rest In Peace.”

Russell Crowe further said, “I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world [whose] heart he touched and [whose] ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news.”

He said in his other tweet, “I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness.”

“My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away.”

Condolence messages started pouring in shortly after he shared the sad news.

