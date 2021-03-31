Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Humayun Saeed gets a marriage proposal from an Indian fan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Humayun Saeed gets a marriage proposal from Indian fan

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed, who was honoured with a Pride of Performance recently, has received a marriage proposal from an Indian fan.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor’s fan took to Twitter and extended a marriage proposal to him.

Tagging Humayun Saeed, the fan tweeted, “Dear @iamhumayunsaeed Will You Marry Me?”

She went on to say, “I Knw You r Married But Kya Hi Karun Iss Dil Ka.”

“I am From India nd I love you Like Hell. M 24 years younger than u But seriously luv u,” she said along with a heart emoji.

She also urged Humayun to respond to her marriage proposal.

“Please Reply Me Will u Marry me In next Janam? This Janam not Possible,” she concluded.

Responding to it, Humayun Saeed said: “Mujhe pyar karne ka shukria...:) magar Shadi ke liye inshallah aapko mujjse behtar log milenge inshallah (Thanks for loving me. But you will get a better person than me for marriage. InshaAllah).”


More From Showbiz:

Ertugrul’s Aliyar Bey injured during shooting of his upcoming project

Ertugrul’s Aliyar Bey injured during shooting of his upcoming project
Indian actor Ajaz Khan arrested in drug case

Indian actor Ajaz Khan arrested in drug case
Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani celebrate three years of 'Baaghi 2'

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani celebrate three years of 'Baaghi 2'
Indian singer Diljaan dies in road accident

Indian singer Diljaan dies in road accident
Ministry of Foreign Affairs submits reply in IHC over plea filed by Veena Malik’s ex-husband

Ministry of Foreign Affairs submits reply in IHC over plea filed by Veena Malik’s ex-husband
Mahira Khan showers love on Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir

Mahira Khan showers love on Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir
Akshay Kumar kick-starts shooting of his next film ‘Ram Setu’

Akshay Kumar kick-starts shooting of his next film ‘Ram Setu’
Sheheryar Munawar, Humaima Malik to star together in Sakina Samo’s film

Sheheryar Munawar, Humaima Malik to star together in Sakina Samo’s film
Akshay Kumar urges fans to celebrate Holi at home amid coronavirus pandemic

Akshay Kumar urges fans to celebrate Holi at home amid coronavirus pandemic
Mahira Khan’s biggest desire in life is sure to melt your heart: Watch

Mahira Khan’s biggest desire in life is sure to melt your heart: Watch
‘White in the Flag’: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches website for Pakistani minorities

‘White in the Flag’: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches website for Pakistani minorities

Saba Qamar breaks silence on controversy surrounding fiancé Azeem Khan

Saba Qamar breaks silence on controversy surrounding fiancé Azeem Khan

Latest

view all