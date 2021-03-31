Humayun Saeed gets a marriage proposal from an Indian fan

Humayun Saeed gets a marriage proposal from Indian fan

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed, who was honoured with a Pride of Performance recently, has received a marriage proposal from an Indian fan.



The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor’s fan took to Twitter and extended a marriage proposal to him.

Tagging Humayun Saeed, the fan tweeted, “Dear @iamhumayunsaeed Will You Marry Me?”

She went on to say, “I Knw You r Married But Kya Hi Karun Iss Dil Ka.”

“I am From India nd I love you Like Hell. M 24 years younger than u But seriously luv u,” she said along with a heart emoji.

She also urged Humayun to respond to her marriage proposal.

“Please Reply Me Will u Marry me In next Janam? This Janam not Possible,” she concluded.

Responding to it, Humayun Saeed said: “Mujhe pyar karne ka shukria...:) magar Shadi ke liye inshallah aapko mujjse behtar log milenge inshallah (Thanks for loving me. But you will get a better person than me for marriage. InshaAllah).”



