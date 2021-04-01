Can't connect right now! retry
Wedding bells: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot in enchanting ceremony

Usman Mukhtar sha4ed stunning pictures from his socially-distanced Nikkah ceremony 

Pakistani film and TV actor Usman Mukhtar delighted everyone by sharing the news that he has tied the knot on Wednesday. 

The Sabaat star took to Instagram to share stunning pictures from his socially-distanced Nikkah ceremony. 

In the pictures, Mukhtar can be seen flashing a warm smile to the camera, with his ladylove standing right besides. Owing to the Covid situation, the two can be seen signing the papers, however not sans a face mask. 

The pictures from the actor's wedding have taken social media by storm leaving his fans gushing over his beautiful nuptials. 

In a loving note for his wife Zunaira Inam Khan, Mukhtar wrote, "Zunaira Inam Khan. Thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth. I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time. You’ve stood by me in the moments I was down and amplified the happy moments. Been my rock and my support. I am blessed."

"Dear World - I married this amazing woman today in a small socially distant gathering. Our big day was supposed to be on 2nd April but due to the lockdown restrictions from 1st April we had to pull it back. We were tested and followed SOPs. We both need your duas and blessings. #Nikkah," the actor added. 

Here's a peek at Mukhtar's socially-distanced wedding ceremony



