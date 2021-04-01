Folk singer Shaukat Ali’s health condition critical, son asks fans for prayers

Famed folk singer Shaukat Ali’s health condition is critical, according to his son Ameer Shaukat Ali.

The singer is said to be facing issues with his liver which is deteriorating his health. He added that doctors are on the brink of giving up.

"My father's condition is critical. His liver is not functioning and the doctors at this point have almost given up," Ameer said.

He requested Shaukat's fans to pray for his father who has faced multiple medical issues, including diabetes and a liver transplant. Moreover, he had undergone a heart bypass surgery a few years ago.

"He needs prayers from his fans," his son said.

Shaukat, known for his war-time patriotic songs such as Saathion Mujahidon Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan, Mera Puttar Pakistan Da, and Apna Quaid Aik Hai among many others, had been unwell for the past several years.



The Ghazal maestro is one of the most prolific artists of the Pakistani music industry, with a singing career spanning five decades. He is also a recipient of the Pride of Performance award.

