Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Folk singer Shaukat Ali’s health condition critical, son asks fans for prayers

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Famed folk singer Shaukat Ali’s health condition is critical, according to his son Ameer Shaukat Ali.

The singer is said to be facing issues with his liver which is deteriorating his health. He added that doctors are on the brink of giving up.  

"My father's condition is critical. His liver is not functioning and the doctors at this point have almost given up," Ameer said. 

He requested Shaukat's fans to pray for his father who has faced multiple medical issues, including diabetes and a liver transplant. Moreover, he had undergone a heart bypass surgery a few years ago.

"He needs prayers from his fans," his son said.  

Shaukat, known for his war-time patriotic songs such as Saathion Mujahidon Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan, Mera Puttar Pakistan Da, and Apna Quaid Aik Hai among many others, had been unwell for the past several years.

The Ghazal maestro is one of the most prolific artists of the Pakistani music industry, with a singing career spanning five decades. He is also a recipient of the Pride of Performance award. 

More From Showbiz:

Picture perfect: Minal Khan, Aiman Khan pose with brothers

Picture perfect: Minal Khan, Aiman Khan pose with brothers
Anupam Kher’s wife Kirron Kher announces cancer diagnosis

Anupam Kher’s wife Kirron Kher announces cancer diagnosis
Designer Hassan Sheheryar beams with pride after meeting COAS Gen Bajwa

Designer Hassan Sheheryar beams with pride after meeting COAS Gen Bajwa
Actress Aiza Awan sparks engagement rumours with viral picture

Actress Aiza Awan sparks engagement rumours with viral picture

Bappi Lahiri announces Covid-19 positive status

Bappi Lahiri announces Covid-19 positive status
Pakistani YouTuber Rahim Pardesi blessed with a baby boy

Pakistani YouTuber Rahim Pardesi blessed with a baby boy
Wedding bells: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot in enchanting ceremony

Wedding bells: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot in enchanting ceremony
Aiman Khan serves style goals in latest snap

Aiman Khan serves style goals in latest snap
Mahira Khan wins hearts with stunning photos in bridal outfit

Mahira Khan wins hearts with stunning photos in bridal outfit
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s next historical drama ‘Barbaros’ to release in 2022?

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s next historical drama ‘Barbaros’ to release in 2022?
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite films of Aamir Khan

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite films of Aamir Khan
Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol all set to make his film debut

Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol all set to make his film debut

Latest

view all