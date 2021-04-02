Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Saba Qamar calls it off with Azeem Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Saba Qamar calls it off with Azeem Khan

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, she confirmed the news on social media.

In a statement on Instagram, the Manto actress said, “Hii Everyone. I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan.”

She went on to say 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities!”

“I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: ‘I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone”, the actress further clarified.

“It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah :) Much love to you all! -Saba Qamar,” she signed off.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, isolated at home

Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, isolated at home
Son of legendary singer Shaukat Ali expresses gratitude to Pakistan Army

Son of legendary singer Shaukat Ali expresses gratitude to Pakistan Army
Yasir Hussain slams censorship in media: ‘I will definitely tell it like it is”

Yasir Hussain slams censorship in media: ‘I will definitely tell it like it is”
Picture perfect: Minal Khan, Aiman Khan pose with brothers

Picture perfect: Minal Khan, Aiman Khan pose with brothers
Anupam Kher’s wife Kirron Kher announces cancer diagnosis

Anupam Kher’s wife Kirron Kher announces cancer diagnosis
Folk singer Shaukat Ali’s health condition critical, son asks fans for prayers

Folk singer Shaukat Ali’s health condition critical, son asks fans for prayers
Designer Hassan Sheheryar beams with pride after meeting COAS Gen Bajwa

Designer Hassan Sheheryar beams with pride after meeting COAS Gen Bajwa
Actress Aiza Awan sparks engagement rumours with viral picture

Actress Aiza Awan sparks engagement rumours with viral picture

Bappi Lahiri announces Covid-19 positive status

Bappi Lahiri announces Covid-19 positive status
Pakistani YouTuber Rahim Pardesi blessed with a baby boy

Pakistani YouTuber Rahim Pardesi blessed with a baby boy
Wedding bells: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot in enchanting ceremony

Wedding bells: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot in enchanting ceremony
Aiman Khan serves style goals in latest snap

Aiman Khan serves style goals in latest snap

Latest

view all