Friday Apr 02 2021
Olivia Rodrigo dishes over the inspiration for new ‘Déjà vu’ single

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo dishes over the inspiration for new ‘Déjà vu’ single

Olivia Rodrigo has finally spilled the tea over her inspiration for Déjà Vu and fans are shook over ex references.

The star got candid during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music and was quoted saying, "I actually wrote [Déjà vu] about a month after writing Drive's License. I'm sort of obsessed with the concept of déjà vu. I really love that concept [because] I get déjà vu all the time."

"So I thought it would be a cool play on words to use déjà vu as a metaphor for this very universal thing that happens when you break up with someone and they get with somebody else, and see them living the life that you lived.”

“Yeah, it's just a super universal thing that I think happens to everyone that we just don't really talk about a ton. The success of 'Drivers License has been a huge lesson in how you just need to, when you put a song out, you just need to let it go. And it's everyone else's song to interpret, it's not your song anymore.”

"It was really important to me and to my team that we didn't just put out another ballad after 'Drivers License' ... We wanted to show that I am a very versatile songwriter, and I love all different types of music, and I create all different types of music. So we had picked out 'Déjà Vu' to be the second single ... We've had that picked out for months. So yeah, it was sort of just a natural progression, I think it's a nice introduction to all of the other things that I can do."

