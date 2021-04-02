Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Fatima Sana Shaikh struggles with 'smell, taste loss' after COVID-19 diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed she was diagnosed with the virus on Monday

Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The actress is struggling with health woes after she lost the sense of taste and smell because of the virus. 

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shaikh said, "COVID sucks."

She added that she was experiencing "horrible" body pain. The Dangal star wrote this in her caption: "Lost smell and taste and a horrible body ache."

On Monday, Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that she has been diagnosed with the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," the actress wrote in her Instagram story.

More From Showbiz:

Kajol shares a heartfelt birthday message for husband Ajay Devgn

Kajol shares a heartfelt birthday message for husband Ajay Devgn
Malaika Arora receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Malaika Arora receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Katrina Kaif wishes Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday
Saba Qamar calls it off with Azeem Khan

Saba Qamar calls it off with Azeem Khan
Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, isolated at home

Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, isolated at home
Son of legendary singer Shaukat Ali expresses gratitude to Pakistan Army

Son of legendary singer Shaukat Ali expresses gratitude to Pakistan Army
Yasir Hussain slams censorship in media: ‘I will definitely tell it like it is”

Yasir Hussain slams censorship in media: ‘I will definitely tell it like it is”
Picture perfect: Minal Khan, Aiman Khan pose with brothers

Picture perfect: Minal Khan, Aiman Khan pose with brothers
Anupam Kher’s wife Kirron Kher announces cancer diagnosis

Anupam Kher’s wife Kirron Kher announces cancer diagnosis
Folk singer Shaukat Ali’s health condition critical, son asks fans for prayers

Folk singer Shaukat Ali’s health condition critical, son asks fans for prayers
Designer Hassan Sheheryar beams with pride after meeting COAS Gen Bajwa

Designer Hassan Sheheryar beams with pride after meeting COAS Gen Bajwa
Actress Aiza Awan sparks engagement rumours with viral picture

Actress Aiza Awan sparks engagement rumours with viral picture

Latest

view all