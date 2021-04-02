Fatima Sana Shaikh struggles with 'smell, taste loss' after COVID-19 diagnosis

Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed she was diagnosed with the virus on Monday

Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The actress is struggling with health woes after she lost the sense of taste and smell because of the virus.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shaikh said, "COVID sucks."

She added that she was experiencing "horrible" body pain. The Dangal star wrote this in her caption: "Lost smell and taste and a horrible body ache."



"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," the actress wrote in her Instagram story.