Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Taapsee Pannu on cloud nine after winning Best Actress award for 'Thappad'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Taapsee Pannu is reveling in success of her movie 'Thappad' 

Taapsee Pannu has been getting rave reviews for her bone-chilling performance in the movie Thappad.

The actress's performance in the film was so good that she even won the Best Actress award at Filmfare for it.

Articulating her thoughts, Taapsee said, "There are a thousand things that go through your mind right from the time you are nominated. 

"Like I said on the stage while receiving my award: see the list of nominees this year was more overwhelming because of the kind of names and performances up there; all of the actresses nominated were leads of women-driven films."

Taapsee added, "It was heartening to see how far we have come from the times when Best Actress nominations consisted of actresses in hero-driven films in which they had only a handful of scenes."

 "Since Thappad's release, I keep receiving 'awards' in the form of so many letters, poems, messages, which makes me realise that I have already scored a special place in people's hearts with my portrayal of Amrita. Some of these heartening reactions came from the industry as well. No award can top that," the actress shared.

More From Showbiz:

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday of her pet dog, video goes viral

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday of her pet dog, video goes viral
Sajal Aly reaches 7 million followers on Instagram

Sajal Aly reaches 7 million followers on Instagram
Pak vs SA: Humayun Saeed congratulates Pakistan team, Babar Azam

Pak vs SA: Humayun Saeed congratulates Pakistan team, Babar Azam
Atif Aslam saddened over death of Indian singer Diljaan

Atif Aslam saddened over death of Indian singer Diljaan
Mahira Khan backs Saba Qamar’s decision after she called it off with Azeem Khan

Mahira Khan backs Saba Qamar’s decision after she called it off with Azeem Khan
Sajal Aly congratulates newlywed Usman Mukhtar, Zunaira Inam Khan

Sajal Aly congratulates newlywed Usman Mukhtar, Zunaira Inam Khan
Azeem Khan reacts to Saba Qamar’s decision

Azeem Khan reacts to Saba Qamar’s decision
Fatima Sana Shaikh struggles with 'smell, taste loss' after COVID-19 diagnosis

Fatima Sana Shaikh struggles with 'smell, taste loss' after COVID-19 diagnosis
Hema Malini addresses Kirron Kher’s cancer diagnosis

Hema Malini addresses Kirron Kher’s cancer diagnosis
Kajol shares a heartfelt birthday message for husband Ajay Devgn

Kajol shares a heartfelt birthday message for husband Ajay Devgn
Malaika Arora receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Malaika Arora receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Katrina Kaif wishes Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday

Latest

view all