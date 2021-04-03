Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Social media rejoices as ‘#KhudaAurMohabbat3’ breaks into the top trends

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Social media rejoices as ‘#KhudaAurMohabbat3’ breaks into the top trends

‘#KhudaAurMohabbat3’ has overtaken social media with a mind boggling frenzy, all because fans cannot fathom the "disrespect" shown to Feroze's Khan's character in the show.

The hashtag began trending all across the country with fans gushing over Feroze Khan’s acting chops after heartbreaking “one sided love” revelation.

Latest episodes also bagged major viewership's in less than eight hours. One social media user highlighted the “glorious” win by pointing out the 29.5 million view count.

Other fans shared screenshots of the iconic conversation between the two leads. One wrote, “The moment when mahi ate that sweet and feedi got hiccups The way he was collecting all the broken pieces of his heart [Pleading face & Broken heart emoji] Uf! feroze khan is so good at portraying farhaad’s feelings and last scene "Bibi g wo jo munda lahore sy aya tha usy goli lagi h”

Another couldn’t hold back her tears and wrote, “My Heart can't take this Broken heart Mahi words were like poison for Farhad Heart with arrow I really felt so bad for Farhad” (sic)

For those still unversed, Khuda Aur Mohabbat is a a drama serial crafted out of Hashim Nadeem’s book by the same name and details the relationship between Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan’s characters.

More From Entertainment:

War with Harry 'toughest' thing William has seen since Diana's death

War with Harry 'toughest' thing William has seen since Diana's death
Meghan Markle 'pities' estranged father and sister for 'succumbing to greed'

Meghan Markle 'pities' estranged father and sister for 'succumbing to greed'

Meghan Markle's son Archie cannot wait to meet baby sister: insider

Meghan Markle's son Archie cannot wait to meet baby sister: insider

James Corden spills his secret to a 20-pound weight loss in 3 months

James Corden spills his secret to a 20-pound weight loss in 3 months
‘Meghan Markle’s interview was nothing like Princess Diana’s’: royal expert

‘Meghan Markle’s interview was nothing like Princess Diana’s’: royal expert
Lauren Graham says she has a special ‘Gilmore Girls’ clause for all her contracts

Lauren Graham says she has a special ‘Gilmore Girls’ clause for all her contracts
Were Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hinting at Princess Anne with racism claims?

Were Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hinting at Princess Anne with racism claims?

'Friends' reunion special to go on floors next week in LA

'Friends' reunion special to go on floors next week in LA

Gayle King gives update on Prince Harry's 'very difficult talks' with royal family

Gayle King gives update on Prince Harry's 'very difficult talks' with royal family
Nick Jonas takes a dig at Disney Channel for cancelling ‘Jonas’ after second season

Nick Jonas takes a dig at Disney Channel for cancelling ‘Jonas’ after second season
Demi Lovato calls out ex Max Ehrich for using her for fame in new song ’15 Minutes’

Demi Lovato calls out ex Max Ehrich for using her for fame in new song ’15 Minutes’

Kendall Jenner abandons her mansion after intruder breaks in

Kendall Jenner abandons her mansion after intruder breaks in

Latest

view all