Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Web Desk

TTP terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

A file photo of security personnel. — Reuters/File

An active Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist was killed during an operation in North Waziristan's Boya area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

The military's media wing, in a statement, said the development came as security forces conducted an "area sanitisation operation", on the reported presence of terrorists.

The terrorist, identified as Ashraf Ullah alias Toofani — a resident of Boya — was killed during an intense exchange of fire by the security forces.

Related items

The military's media swing said Ashraf was an active member of TTP, as he remained involved in target killing, terrorist activities against security forces, extortion, and planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Last month, security forces had killed a TTP commander in Kanju, Swat, during an intelligence-based operation (IB), the ISPR had said.

It said the operation was conducted upon receiving confirmation related to the presence of terrorists in the area. 

During an intense exchange of fire, a TTP terrorist —identified as Mukarram — was killed, while another terrorist was apprehended. Due to the firing of the terrorists, two civilian pedestrians embraced martyrdom.

More From Pakistan:

PPP delays CEC meeting to discuss resignations from assemblies

PPP delays CEC meeting to discuss resignations from assemblies
COVID-19: Pakistan to begin administration of CanSino vaccine from Monday

COVID-19: Pakistan to begin administration of CanSino vaccine from Monday
Watch: What gets stolen a lot from ATMs? Not money, apparently

Watch: What gets stolen a lot from ATMs? Not money, apparently
Sindh considering closing schools till class 8 as coronavirus cases continue to increase

Sindh considering closing schools till class 8 as coronavirus cases continue to increase
Weather update: Karachi sizzles as mercury hits 44°C, heatwave expected to break from tomorrow

Weather update: Karachi sizzles as mercury hits 44°C, heatwave expected to break from tomorrow
Ramadan in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry says first roza will be on April 14

Ramadan in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry says first roza will be on April 14
Pakistan’s exclusion from US climate moot: PM Imran Khan ‘puzzled at the cacophony’

Pakistan’s exclusion from US climate moot: PM Imran Khan ‘puzzled at the cacophony’
Jahangir, Ali Tareen secure interim bail from banking court in Lahore

Jahangir, Ali Tareen secure interim bail from banking court in Lahore
Asad Umar questions UK's decision to include Pakistan in 'red list'

Asad Umar questions UK's decision to include Pakistan in 'red list'
Pakistan gets nod from China for meat export after COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Pakistan gets nod from China for meat export after COVID-19 restrictions lifted
#Cancelboardexams2021 trends on Twitter as students hope for good decision

#Cancelboardexams2021 trends on Twitter as students hope for good decision
Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine now available at three Karachi hospitals

Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine now available at three Karachi hospitals

Latest

view all