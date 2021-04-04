Can't connect right now! retry
Christina Anstead's ex Ant gets fans gushing over snap

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

TV personality Christina Haack's former husband Ant Anstead treated his fans with his cute moment when he shared a picture of himself playing soccer on Saturday.

The 42-year-old British star, taking to Instagram, posted a snap of himself with a caption: "I needed that! First game of football in a VERY long time!!"

The English television presenter also informed his fans that his team won 4-3 and he "bagged a hat trick."


He closed the caption by saying, "Gosh I miss playing!!"

But, the fans noticed some other point of interest with one commenting: "Those legs!" Another has to say: "Nice legs,” while one commenter considers that his body was "not a dad bod."

Ant Anstead is a father to three children. The loving dad misses his two children, who are in Britain owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He shares his 17-year-old daughter Amelie and 13-year-old son Archie with his first wife Louise. 

"Neither of them have US status and as soon as COVID hit, the borders closed to Europe and they were effectively trapped there. I miss them terribly!" he once told an entertainment outlet.

The star, who lives in Los Angeles, shared a snap of himself pictured along with his youngest son, Hudson he shares with his second wife Christina Haack.



