Sunday Apr 04 2021
Sunday Apr 04, 2021

Kate Middleton perpetually ‘exhausted’ over Meghan Markle’s interview aftermath

Kate Middleton has reportedly been feeling “exhausted and unsettled” ever since the aftermath of Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview started overhauling the royal family.

This claim was brought forward by body language expert Andrea Gordon during an interview with Express.

There she was quoted saying, “Kate’s baseline behaviour is usually one of composure and quiet self-assurance - we see this in her often used neutral stance, unhurried, open hand gestures and direct eye contact.”

“She is generally in full control of the situation and herself... These clips show a different Kate, an unsettled, slightly exhausted Kate.”

