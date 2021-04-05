Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 05 2021
PM Imran Khan returns to work after recovering from coronavirus

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan shares his picture on Instagram. SCREENGRAB 
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared that he has returned to work after recovering from coronavirus on Monday.

Posting the update on Instagram, the premier shared a picture of himself while wearing the facemask with a caption: "Back to work after recovery from Covid-19."

PM Imran had tested positive for coronavirus on March 20 following which he was quarantined at home.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Faisal Sultan had confirmed the news on Twitter.

However, he started his official duties last week without getting a second test, with PM's aide Shahbaz Gill saying a coronavirus patient "does not need to get tested three days after their symptoms subside".

The prime minister keeps an active social media presence and often shares photos — relating to his political and personal life.

