Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
AFP

Pak vs SA: South Africa's Quinton de Kock escapes fake fielding charge after Fakhar Zaman run out

By
AFP

Monday Apr 05, 2021

South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (R) unsuccessfully attempts to run out Pakistan´s Fakhar Zaman (L) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on April 4, 2021. — AFP/File

  • Match officials are believed to have concluded de Kock did not violate any laws.
  • Social media immediately went into overdrive and criticised de Kock for flouting a law on fake fielding.
  • Fakhar admitted after the match that he had been taken by surprise.

South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is unlikely to face fake fielding charges over the run out of Pakistan's batsman Fakhar Zaman during the second ODI of a three-match series in Johannesburg, according to reports.

After reviewing footage of the incident, match officials are believed to have come to the conclusion that de Kock was not in breach of the law on fielders deceiving batsmen.

In the last over of the match, with Pakistan still needing 30 to win, de Kock seemingly gestured for South African Aiden Markram to throw to the bowler's end, where Haris Rauf was heading.

Fakhar, who had struck an outstanding 193, looked behind him, away from the direction of the fielder, as he was running towards the wicketkeeper and was surprised when Markram's throw hit the stumps at that end.

Related items

Social media immediately went into overdrive with cries that de Kock had flouted the law on fake fielding which states that "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball".

Fakhar admitted after the match that he had been taken by surprise but did not attempt to deflect blame for the dismissal on to cheating by the South African wicketkeeper.

"I was looking at Haris Rauf because I thought the run-out would be at his end. It was my own fault," he said at the post-match press conference.

Officials are understood to have deemed that de Kock's actions were not a trick and that he was indicating for the throw to go to the bowler's end.

South African fielder Tabraiz Shamsi tweeted on Monday that de Kock was calling for a fielder to back up the throw at the non-striker's end.

"QDK was NOT speaking 2 or pointing at the batsman, he was asking a fielder to back up at the non strikers end," tweeted Shamsi.

"Not Quinnys fault the batman turned around 2 see instead of completing the run safely which he should have done."

More From Sports:

Pak vs SA: Tabraiz Shamsi comes to Quinton de Kock's defence after Fakhar Zaman's run out controversy

Pak vs SA: Tabraiz Shamsi comes to Quinton de Kock's defence after Fakhar Zaman's run out controversy

Video: Pakistan blind cricket team join 'Pawri Hori Hai' bandwagon after defeating India

Video: Pakistan blind cricket team join 'Pawri Hori Hai' bandwagon after defeating India
Pak vs SA: Blow to Pakistan as Shadab Khan gets injured, declared unfit for remaining African tour

Pak vs SA: Blow to Pakistan as Shadab Khan gets injured, declared unfit for remaining African tour
Pak vs SA: Waqar Younis questions Quinton de Kock's 'cheeky giggle' leading to Fakhar Zaman's run out

Pak vs SA: Waqar Younis questions Quinton de Kock's 'cheeky giggle' leading to Fakhar Zaman's run out
Pak vs SA: Pakistan approaches match referee over Fakhar Zaman run out, say sources

Pak vs SA: Pakistan approaches match referee over Fakhar Zaman run out, say sources
Pak vs SA: ‘My fault’ says Fakhar Zaman after Quinton de Kock blamed for his run out

Pak vs SA: ‘My fault’ says Fakhar Zaman after Quinton de Kock blamed for his run out
Pak vs SA: South Africa fined for maintaining slow over rate in first ODI

Pak vs SA: South Africa fined for maintaining slow over rate in first ODI
Video of Misbahul Haq's wife paragliding in Malam Jabba goes viral on internet

Video of Misbahul Haq's wife paragliding in Malam Jabba goes viral on internet
Pak vs SA: Momina Mustehsan ‘sad’ to see 'unsportsmanlike conduct' of Quinton de Kock to get Fakhar Zaman out

Pak vs SA: Momina Mustehsan ‘sad’ to see 'unsportsmanlike conduct' of Quinton de Kock to get Fakhar Zaman out
Pak vs SA: Babar Azam 'proud' of opener Fakhar Zaman for brilliant innings

Pak vs SA: Babar Azam 'proud' of opener Fakhar Zaman for brilliant innings
Did Quinton de Kock deliberately distract Fakhar Zaman before he got run out? Social media thinks so

Did Quinton de Kock deliberately distract Fakhar Zaman before he got run out? Social media thinks so
Indian blind cricket team trounced by Pakistan in final of tri-nation T20 series

Indian blind cricket team trounced by Pakistan in final of tri-nation T20 series

Latest

view all