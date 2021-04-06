Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Kim Kardashian subtly supports Kanye West

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Fans of American reality television personality Kim Kardashian consider her to be subtly supporting her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West.

It was a busy festive holiday with Kim celebrating Easter with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star kept her fans posted about her Easter celebrations through social media postings with a lot of cake pics shared on Instagram.

The festive holiday season witnessed the family doing a lot of activities to the delight of their fans. But, the most which got her fans talking was Kim Kardashian’s workout post on Twitter. She tweeted to wish her fans a Happy Easter while she was dressed in tight fitted mustard workout gear.

Fans noticed that the reality TV star was wearing unreleased Yeezy sliders from a line of Kanye West. A fan commented: "Kim still promoting Kanye's Yeezys," while another reacted, saying: "Damn Kim got all them unreleased yeezys."

The rough time between KKW Beauty mogul and Gold Digger singer Kanye has led the former to file for divorce in February, citing certain "irreconcilable differences" as the basis of her demand for divorce. However, Kim Kardashian appealed to the court for joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

Kim and Kanye West share four children together; North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, one.

