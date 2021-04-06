John Cena thanks BTS Army for rescuing him during a dark phase of his life

John Cena credited the support he got from his vulnerable moments to come up with his new self-help books

Celebrated wrestler and actor John Cena is crediting K-pop group BTS’ fan base for making him realize his self-worth during his most vulnerable state.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her show, the WWE champ revealed how the BTS Army helped him during a dark period in his life.

"I was going through a pretty down period in my life, it was about four years ago, and I decided just to have a vulnerable moment and put one of those thought-provoking journal entries out on Twitter," said Cena during his virtual appearance on the show.

"The very popular group, BTS, had just released an album called, Love Yourself. So I put out all these messages about self-love and I'm thinking, 'This is not going to be a good idea because this big, larger-than life, 16-time WWE champion is now talking about vulnerability and the fact that you are enough and you shouldn't be ashamed of who you are,' but it caught fire because of the BTS Army," he said further.

Cena credited the support he got from his vulnerable moments to come up with his new self-help books, titled, Be a Work in Progress: And Other Things I’d Life to Tell My Younger Self.

"These books exist because the Army was brave enough -- the BTS Army -- was brave enough to support my vulnerable moment and now it's become a part of my daily routine," he said.

"I think all of those statements, some of them are aspirational, but they all engage conversation. You're going to feel a certain way about each one and I think that's why the book is great for young readers because if you don't know how at home to maybe approach certain subjects, this is someone hopefully that your kids will gravitate towards and maybe can start that conversation," he said.

“And for adult readers, man, especially with the last year, it gives you a chance to reflect. These are things I that said over the past four years and I go through the pages and I'm moved to emotion,” he added.

"I really gotta thank K Pop, I gotta thank BTS for supporting me in a moment of weakness and turning it into a passion of mine,” he said.