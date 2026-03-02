 
Bowen Yang held back by surprising circumstances to attend SAG Awards

March 02, 2026

Bowen Yang was scheduled to present an award at the SAG Awards on Sunday, March 1, beside Connor Storrie but he was unfortunately caught in uncontrollable circumstances.

The 35-year-old comedian and actor brought humour to the show even when he was not trying, as Kathryn Hahn replaced him to announce the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award.

The Saturday Night Live alum was stuck in Antarctica as Hahn and the Heated Rivalry star confessed after getting on the stage.

"First of all, I wasn't even supposed to be presenting this award. Right now, I am Bowen Yang. Because he is casually stuck in Antarctica," said The Studio actress.

Storrie then pointed towards the screen which showed selfie evidence of the Wicked star in snow, and Hahn told the audience, "Yeah, no, that's for real."

Reminiscing about Yang’s SNL days, Storrie recalled, “Do y'all remember when he played an actual iceberg on SNL?" mentioning the 2021 sketch in which he played an iceberg which had sunk the Titanic.

They then presented the award to Keri Russell for The Diplomat.

For the award ceremony, Storrie had flown straight to Los Angeles after his SNL debut in New York the night before, where he was joined by his Heated Rivalry costar Hudson Williams in a surprise cameo.

