Michelle Williams pays tribute to James Van Der Beek at Actor Awards 2026

Michelle Williams, Van Der Beek first worked together on 'Dawson’s Creek'

Michelle Williams honored her late Dawson’s Creek costar James Van Der Beek during a heartfelt moment at the 2026 Actor Awards in Los Angeles on March 1.

The 45-year-old won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role in FX’s Dying for Sex.

She admitted that Van Der Beek has been “constantly” on her mind since his passing.

“I’m thinking about him and… his family constantly,” Williams told Entertainment Tonight from the Shrine Auditorium red carpet.

Van Der Beek died on February 11 at age 48 after a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

His wife, Kimberly, announced the news in a moving Instagram post, sharing that he passed peacefully surrounded by family.

Williams praised the outpouring of support for the actor’s loved ones, referencing the GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $2.75 million to help cover medical costs and support his six children.

“It’s been such an amazing thing as James is a friend and a friend of the family to see the response in the wake of his passing,” she said.

“I just really want to say thank you to each and every person who has contributed to sustaining their lives and their children’s lives. It’s an incredibly meaningful thing to witness.”

Williams and Van Der Beek first worked together on Dawson’s Creek, where she played Jen Lindley opposite his iconic role as Dawson Leery.

She was just 16 when she joined the cast, while Van Der Beek was 20.

Their on-screen chemistry helped define the beloved teen drama, which ran from 1998 to 2003.

On Sunday night, Williams walked the red carpet with her husband, director Thomas Kail, with whom she shares three children.

She also has a daughter from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger.

Van Der Beek leaves behind his wife Kimberly and their six children, Olivia, Annabel, Joshua, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.