Cardi B shuts down haters on stage with savage clapback

Cardi B is owning the stage on her Little Miss Drama tour while opening up about her life.

The 33-year-old rapper did not hold back as she shared thoughts about past relationships and made it clear she will not be played.

Without pointing fingers, Cardi told the crowd, “You can’t play me,” and added that men are “praying for a woman like me.”

She also reminded everyone that she is “too sexy to be lonely” and “too grown to be played with,” showing she knows her worth and is not afraid to say it.

The Grammy-winning star has had a busy personal life lately as she shares three children, Kulture, Wave and Blossom with her former husband Offset and she reportedly has a four-month-old with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

All of her the music icon’s fans have followed every twist and turn of her story from her breakups to welcoming new babies and Cardi is now turning those experiences into energy on stage.

Her tour is more than music as it is a statement of strength, confidence and independence.

With every performance, Cardi reminds her fans that she is focused on herself, her family and her art, proving that no matter what life throws at her, she will keep shining and owning every moment.