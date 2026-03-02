Rosanna Pansino accuses MrBeast of buying YouTube views

Rosanna Pansino has questioned MrBeast’s huge audience numbers after the CEO of Beast Industries said his content reached 1.45 billion people in just 90 days.

The conversation started when Jeff Housenbold, Beast Industries CEO, shared the numbers online.

Pansino replied on X and asked if some of the views were paid as she wrote, “Did MrBeasts CEO disclose how many of those views were bought? It was recently discovered that MrBeast ran his long form and short form videos as ads 428 times last year alone. His Long Form views are down about 50% from last year despite him buying views. This spin goes.”

She later added that she was not accusing anyone directly but just pointing out public information.

The youtuber also shared that YouTube lets creators pay to get more subscribers and views.

Pansino’s posts got a lot of attention online, with people sharing mixed reactions. So far, neither Housenbold nor MrBeast has commented on it.

MrBeast, 27, also got criticism recently for telling The Wall Street Journal that he has “negative money” in his bank account.

Fans, however, said that his words seemed out of touch because they make him sound very different from normal people.

The discussion shows that everything MrBeast does is watched closely and even his numbers or comments can cause big online debates.