Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Millie Bobby Brown shares her struggles of growing up under the spotlight

Millie Bobby Brown opened up about how she was watched by everyone while growing up

Highly-adored actor Millie Bobby Brown may have turned from a child star into a young lady but her fans are still having a hard time digesting this fact. 

The 17-year-old Stranger Things actor, spoke about how fans aren’t ready to accept the fact that she is no longer a child that she was when she first came into the spotlight.

During a video interview with MTV News, Brown opened up about how she was watched by everyone while growing up.

"I'm only 17, but at the end of the day, I'm learning to be a woman. I'm learning to be a young woman,” she said.

"So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they've almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren't ready to accept the fact that you're growing up,” she added.

"So I wear a crop top and people are like, 'She's 10.' I'm like, 'No...I am 17.' That's a thing that girls do. Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award show and they're like, 'She looks 50.' No, it's because you've watched me since I was 10. That's why you think that,” she said.

"I think that's what I found has been quite difficult: the transitioning period. They're not accepting it and I've completely accepted it. You know, I'm ready. I'm like, 'It's been a while. Let me wear a high heel!' I'm not going to be playing those young girls anymore,” Brown explained.

"It's kind of like, I have 50 million people like my parents. My parents are like, 'Yay! Thank God. You're 17.' Like, 'Put on a pair of high heels. Let's go!'"

