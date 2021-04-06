Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Milind Soman recovers from coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Milind Soman penned a note thanking everyone for their wishes and prayers

Bollywood actor Milind Soman revealed he has tested negative for COVID-19. 

Sharing a beautiful picture with wife Ankita Konwar, Soman penned a note thanking everyone for their wishes. 

 “End of quarantine!!!! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14," wrote the actor after seeking treatment for the virus for 14 days.

“Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life, is positivity. 

"And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort” he added.

Expressing gratitude to his lovely wife Ankita, Milind wrote, “Thank you to @ankita_earthy who traveled all the way back from Guwahati as soon as she heard, even though I told her not to and took care of me like an angel, while making sure she was safe all the time !”



More From Showbiz:

Mahira Khan shares a lovely birthday note for best friend Sana’s daughter

Mahira Khan shares a lovely birthday note for best friend Sana’s daughter
Sarah Khan shares adorable snap with husband Falak Shabir

Sarah Khan shares adorable snap with husband Falak Shabir
Osman Khalid Butt can’t wait to see Saba Qamar onscreen again

Osman Khalid Butt can’t wait to see Saba Qamar onscreen again
Amitabh Bachchan to replace late Rishi Kapoor in Indian remake of 'The Intern'

Amitabh Bachchan to replace late Rishi Kapoor in Indian remake of 'The Intern'
Famous TikTokers Kanwal Aftab, Chaudhry Zulqarnain tie the knot

Famous TikTokers Kanwal Aftab, Chaudhry Zulqarnain tie the knot
Sadaf Kanwal, Mawra Hocane: Celebrity approved haircuts for Eid 2021

Sadaf Kanwal, Mawra Hocane: Celebrity approved haircuts for Eid 2021
Vicky Kaushal under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Vicky Kaushal under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19
Kartik Aaryan recovers from Covid-19

Kartik Aaryan recovers from Covid-19
Bhumi Pednekar contracts coronavirus, goes in home quarantine

Bhumi Pednekar contracts coronavirus, goes in home quarantine

Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, confirms his wife Sunita

Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, confirms his wife Sunita
Kapil Sharma unveils name of his baby boy

Kapil Sharma unveils name of his baby boy
Akshay Kumar hospitalised after Coronavirus diagnosis

Akshay Kumar hospitalised after Coronavirus diagnosis

Latest

view all