Milind Soman recovers from coronavirus

Milind Soman penned a note thanking everyone for their wishes and prayers

Bollywood actor Milind Soman revealed he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Sharing a beautiful picture with wife Ankita Konwar, Soman penned a note thanking everyone for their wishes.

“End of quarantine!!!! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14," wrote the actor after seeking treatment for the virus for 14 days.

“Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life, is positivity.

"And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort” he added.

Expressing gratitude to his lovely wife Ankita, Milind wrote, “Thank you to @ankita_earthy who traveled all the way back from Guwahati as soon as she heard, even though I told her not to and took care of me like an angel, while making sure she was safe all the time !”







