Wednesday Apr 07 2021
BTS’s Jin touches on his self-love secrets: ‘It really does work’

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

BTS’s Jin touches on his self-love secrets: ‘It really does work’

BTS’s Jin recently sat down and got candid about his take on self-love and the practices that have lent him the best possible results.

Jin spilled the beans during his appearance on the KBS special talk show titled Let’s BTS.

While addressing their message of self-love, confidence and acceptance Jin interjected with an adorable revelation that had his fellow band mates in fits.

The “Worldwide Handsome” singer, well known for his visuals admitted he considers himself the ‘most handsome person in the world’ and loves the way he looks.

While addressing the self-love practice Jin admitted he always looks at himself in the mirror and claims, “You look fabulous. How is this possible?”

He explained, “I love myself so much, that people try to stop me. ‘How could you love yourself that much?’ they even ask. But for me, whenever I look in the mirror. I don’t think I’m the most handsome guy ever. I just really like the way I look.”

“I look in the mirror and say, ‘You look fabulous. How is this possible?’ Just saying that to myself once a day really makes me love myself more. It really works.”

