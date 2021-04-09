Can't connect right now! retry
Emily VanCamp says Sharon Carter needs no love interest

American actress Emily VanCamp said her role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series is so strong with a compelling story that it requires no love interest.

The 34-year-old actress said it is her reason to reprise her role as Sharon Carter or Agent 13 in the new Marvel series. The actress asserted omitting the love story in the season is "one of the nice things."

"She [Sharon Carter] doesn't need a love interest. We already tried that with Steve. It just got way too weird. And honestly, I think that one of the nice things about this Sharon and coming back to play this character is that we get to move away from the sort of love story of it all and explore Sharon as we see her now and what she's been through,” Emily VanCamp told ET Online in an interview.

“It's more about that than trying to establish some kind of love connection. And it also would take away from their journeys, as well. They're both on their own separate journeys and together, and so it just-- I personally [think] there wouldn't have been room for that."

Emily is being seen in her role as Sharon Carter aka Agent 13 in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series. The actress has played the same role in former Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero films Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Emily VanCamp will feature the miniseries alongside Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson aka The Falcon), Daniel Brühl (Zemo), and Wyatt Russell (John Walker).

The series streams on Disney+ every Friday.

