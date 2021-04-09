Can't connect right now! retry
Classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan dies at age of 81

Veteran Pakistani classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan died in Lahore on Thursday night at the age of 81.

According to reports, Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan was undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Lahore for some days as he had been ill for some time.

Some media outlets, citing family sources, reported that the singer died of cardiac arrest late on Thursday.

The funeral prayers of Ustad Mubarak will be offered in Lahore today.

Born in 1937, the singer was awarded the Pride of Performance in 2007.

