Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth II suffers 'huge blow' over Prince Philip's death

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Prince Philip’s death has served a major blow to the Queen as "success and stability" of the monarch "owes a great deal" to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

According to BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell, the couple, who have been together for more than 70 years, have kept the monarchy stable just like their marriage. 

"This is a huge blow for her, as it is for any spouse, losing a partner, with whom they have been for more than 70 years," he said. 

"73 years, a greater span of years than most of us have been alive.

"So a huge blow for the Queen.

"It is fair to say that, in so many ways, the success and stability of her reign owes a great deal to the success and stability of their marriage."

The Buckingham Palace had confirmed on Friday that the Duke of Edinburgh was no more. 

He was 99 years old — the longest-serving and oldest-ever consort of the United Kingdom's monarchy.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," it said in a statement.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed. 

