Prince Philip's death: Live updates

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, on Friday died at the age of 99.

The news of his death saw television channels interrupt regular programmes and start special coverage marking his life.



The BBC announced his death and played the national anthem, "God Save the Queen".

The news of his demise was also announced on the official social media accounts of the royal family.

Prince Philip: full statement from Buckingham Palace

Here is the full statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II´s husband, Prince Philip, aged 99:

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"Further announcements will be made in due course.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Australian PM says Prince Philip ´embodied a generation´

Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in Australia to honour the passing Friday of Prince Philip, who he said "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

"The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia," he said in a statement.

Prince Philip represented Britain ´with dignity´: Bush



Former US president George W. Bush mourned Britain´s Prince Philip on Friday, saying he had represented his country "with dignity."



Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others," Bush said in a statement. "He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign."



India PM hails Philip´s ´distinguished´ career, community work

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Prince Philip´s military career and community work.

"My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the Commonwealth member´s premier tweeted.

"He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace."