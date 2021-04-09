Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 09 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'heartbroken' over Prince Philip's death

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'heartbroken' over Prince Philip's death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly heartbroken over hearing about the sudden death of Prince Philip.

This claim was brought forward by Julie Montagu and Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, Countess of Sandwich.

During her interview tribute to Prince Philip on Sky News Ms. Montagu told the outlet that she believes Meghan and Harry must already be completely heartbroken over the sudden demise of the prince consort.

She was quoted saying, "I am sure equally that Harry and Meghan are heartbroken with this news as well. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to release an official statement on the passing of Prince Philip.

