Saturday Apr 10 2021
Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins Indiana Jones star cast

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

English actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been roped in to perform opposite Harrison Ford in the upcoming Indiana Jones movie. Her casting has been confirmed on Friday.

With James Mangold coming on board to direct the untitled Indiana Jones film, Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel are on the roll call as producers on the project.

John Williams will also return to the franchise to compose the score. The fifth instalment of the Indian Jones franchise is expected to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.

The last Indiana Jones movie was the 2008 film “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” The movie’s star cast includes Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Shia LaBeouf, and Karen Allen.

The previous instalment hit a huge success for the studio, grossing over $100M on its domestic debut before amassing over $790M worldwide.

