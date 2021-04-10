Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Philip’s Duke of Edinburgh title to be passed on to Prince Edward

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

After Prince Philip breathed his last on Friday, speculation regarding the future of the monarchy had started spiraling.

Many of those concerns were also about the late royal’s title of Duke of Edinburgh which he held on to for over 70 years.

A report by The Sun claims the title will now be passed on to Philip and Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son, Prince Edward, who is currently the Earl of Wessex—a title he received after marrying Sophie in 1999.

He will be the one to inherit the title as his two older siblings, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew are already named the Duke of Cornwall and the Duke of York respectively.

However, the inheritance of the title won’t be as simple for Prince Edward as he isn’t expected to receive it immediately.

As reported by Town & Country, the next-in-line to the throne, which is Prince Charles, will be given the title but the Queen will be reissuing it to Prince Edward.

Philip, 99, got the title in November 1947 when he tied the knot with then-Princess Elizabeth. 

