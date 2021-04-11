Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 11 2021
Demi Lovato experiences 'anxiety attack' watching her documentary Dancing with the Devil

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

American singer Demi Lovato said she had a sort of anxiety attack when she first saw her documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

"It was challenging. I had, like, a physical reaction the first time that I watched it, like [an] anxiety attack,” the 28-year-old singer told Jimmy Fallon while appearing virtually on The Tonight Show Friday.

"But it's been good and a part of telling my story is taking ownership and just owning my truth."

"No matter what people say when they watch it, it doesn't matter ... I'm standing in such truth that nothing that anyone can say can shake me," Lovato added.

Demi Lovato’s tell-all four-part YouTube docuseries premiered last month at the SXSW Film Festival.

Earlier in 2012, the Anyone singer released Stay Strong, chronicling her recovery from purging and self-harming. Next up was 2017 Simply Complicated - a YouTube biographical film, in which Demi Lovato revealed that she still had been using cocaine while filming Stay Strong.

Watch Demi Lovato's interview here: 



