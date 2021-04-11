Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry ‘risks sealing a permanent divorce’ if he returns ‘unapologetic'

Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey worsened his relationship with the British royal family.

After the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Sussex was compelled to return to his home country to pay his final respects to his deceased grandfather.

Harry's visit comes not long after he alleged the royal family of racism on camera, in front of the world.

A royal expert has now warned him that upon his visit to the UK, if the duke returns unapologetic, it could close the doors to the Palace on him for good.

Biographer Tom Bower wrote for The Sun and said: "Now, Harry faces a moment of reckoning. The negotiations for his return to Britain for the funeral are certain to be fraught.”

“The tension will not be helped by the small number of mourners allowed at the funeral — just 30 because of Covid restrictions,” he said.

"Much will depend on whether Charles and William are willing to seek reconciliation. That will depend on Harry himself. If he arrives as a self-righteous, unapologetic warrior, he risks sealing a permanent divorce from his family,” he added.

"If, in the sight of Philip’s coffin and his grieving grandmother, he is contrite, he might begin to rebuild a relationship with Charles and William,” said Bower.

